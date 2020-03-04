ROCK ISLAND — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick J. Naab, 59, of Rock Island, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2502 29th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. The rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Monday that all are invited to attend.

Patrick Joseph Naab was born on Dec. 29, 1960, in Davenport, one of 12 children born to Patrick J. and Mary (LaMar) Naab. He graduated from Alleman High School in 1979. For the past 28 years, Pat was a licensed casino dealer at Jumer's Casino Rock Island.

Pat was one of kind with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed his large family, and when they were all together, he would leave them laughing or with a smile on their face. Pat was also a man of great faith, whether he was praying the rosary or making them, decorating the church or serving as an altar server he cherished his parish community at St. Pius. Pat was proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick's Day, but his Christmas was his favorite holiday. Pat also enjoyed baking, cooking and Fightin' Illini football.