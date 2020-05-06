Patrick A. Duffy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 24, 1950-May 5, 2020

ERIE — Patrick Aloysius Duffy, 69, of Erie, Ill., died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Those attending visitation should wear a mask and will be allowed into the funeral home in small groups of 10 or less. If you are required to wait your turn in line outside, please respect the 6 feet of spacing guideline. A private Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Erie. Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Erie Fire Department or Ambulance Service.

Patrick was born June 24, 1950, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Aloysius J. and Patricia (Cavanaugh) Duffy. He's a 1968 graduate of Wapsie Valley High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. Pat married Sherry Hamm on Aug. 4, 1973, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morrison, Ill. He worked in marketing for Deere & Co. for 35 ½ years, which allowed him to see much of the world.

Pat was a member of St. Ambrose in Erie and of the Knights of Columbus. He served on the Erie Fire Department for 20 years. Pat loved and adored his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor, never met a stranger, was an unselfish man and loved doting on his wife.