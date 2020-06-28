MILAN — Patricia Steger, 61, of Milan, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home. A public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home 3030 7th Ave. Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending the visitation are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Funeral home will be monitoring the capacity limits and allowing up to 50 in at a time. Funeral service will be live-streamed at 11 am Wednesday, July 1, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream . Private burial at National Cemetery. Celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to RIHS Special Education Dept.

Pat was born on March 12, 1959, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Carleton and RoseAnn (Wetzel) Beckman. On March 12, 1983, Pat and Mike Steger got hitched and blended into their version of the Brady Bunch. Pat was a full-time comedian; however, for the last 15 years she earned a living by doing what she loved, working as a paraprofessional in the special education department at Rock Island High School. Pat never met a stranger, especially no one stranger than her. She was a known jokester, and if you ever had a conversation with her, then you definitely laughed with Pat. Pat loved to cook, and fortunately, her family loved to eat. Most of all, Pat loved. She loved her family, friends and the students she worked with.