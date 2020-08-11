× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 1, 1928 - August 8, 2020

MOLINE -- Patricia R. Mortier, 92, of Moline passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St, A, Moline, with visitation one hour prior to service. Please wear a mask for services. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Unity Point Hospice.

Patricia was born June 1, 1928, in Moline, the daughter of William C. and Jessamine (Traub) Runge, Jr. She was raised by her grandparents, Paul and Rose (Traub) Wilson.

Patricia graduated from Moline High School in 1946. She married Joseph F. Mortier on April 19, 1947, in Moline. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2015.

Survivors include her children, Mark Mortier and Melanie (Scott) Verstraete; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-0grandchildren and special friend, Curtis Trevor.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marcia Dawn Mortier and sons, John Michael Mortier and Christopher Paul Mortier.

