November 13, 1977-May 10, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Patricia “Patty” L. Rose, 42, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her residence.
A live-broadcasted memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities, 1234 E. River Dr., Davenport, IA 52803 in Patty's memory.
Patty was born on November 13, 1977, in Moline, the daughter of David and Mary (Harris) VanBruwaene. She married Joel Rose on April 28, 2012, in Rock Island. Patty worked in guest services for John Deere & Co. She enjoyed arts and crafts, meditation, and traveling.
Patty is survived by her husband, Joel Rose; mother, Mary VanBruwaene; siblings, David A. (Crystal) VanBruwaene, Laurie (Tony) Mickley, and Bryan P. VanBruwaene; mother-in-law, Debra J. Rose; niece, Kate Mickley; and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
Online condolences may be left to Patty's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.
