March 19, 1937-March 2, 2020

GENESEO — Patricia “Patti” Kincaid, 82, of Geneseo, died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at St. Malachy's Catholic Church, Geneseo. Father Michael Pakula will officiate. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. with a wake service at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Geneseo Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Memorials may be made to Patti Kincaid Memorial Fund.

Patricia Ann Vandersnick was born March 19, 1937, in Geneseo, Ill., the daughter of Lester L. and Dorothy E. (Collins) Vandersnick. She attended Andrews Country School in Geneseo Township, west of Geneseo, St. Malachy's school, and graduated from Geneseo Township High School in 1954. On October 19, 1957, she married Richard G. Kincaid in Geneseo, Ill. He survives.

She was a lifelong member of St. Malachy's Catholic Church, Geneseo, and was a member of the St. Malachy's Church Women's Faith Circle 7. Patti enjoyed gardening, sewing, jigsaw puzzles and recipe books. She also enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and listening to the Cubs. She looked forward to Saturday evening church.