July 24, 1926-January 21, 2020

SILVIS — Funeral services for Patricia “Pat” Freiburg, 93, of Silvis, Ill., will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, East Moline. Mrs Freiburg died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at New Perspective, Silvis.

Pat St. John was born July 24, 1926, in Moline, the daughter of Charles E. and Irene (Walker) St. John. She grew up in East Moline, graduating from United Township High School in 1944. She received her R.N. Degree from St. Anthony's School of Nursing, in 1946. Pat married Fred J. Freiburg on Jan. 31, 1948, at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Together they had seven children. Mr. Freiburg died May 28, 1967. Pat worked as a Registered Nurse at several area hospitals. She also worked 20 years as a School Nurse for United Township High School. She retired in 1989 after a 43-year career as a Registered Nurse.

Pat was an avid reader and movie fan. She excelled in many crafts and art work. Her favorite vacation spot was “Freddy's Beach” in Delhi, Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pat was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.