ARBELA, Mo. — Patricia (Pat) Anne Johnson, 83, of Arbela, Mo., passed away in her home on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Funeral services are noon on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. Pat's great-grandson, Nykolas Robert Flores, passed away July 12, 2018; his cremains will be laid to rest with Grandma Johnson. Memorials may be left for VFW Auxiliary, 123 W Monroe, Memphis, MO 63555.

Pat was born Aug. 6, 1936, at home in Hampton, Ill., the daughter of Lila and Howard David. After her husband, Dean, retired they moved to Arbela, Mo.; they happily lived there until his death on Aug. 4, 2012. The family will never forget the days she cooked tacos in the bar in Viola, never forget her biscuits and gravy and chicken gizzards. Everyone at the Catfish Place, and the VFW knew her. She was an active member of the Memphis VFW Auxiliary. Pat was a very ornery and stubborn ole' lady, and took pride in it, though everyone loved her for it. She enjoyed cooking most of all, but also crocheting, sewing, crafting, gardening (especially flowers), feeding the cats and smoking cigarettes on the porch.