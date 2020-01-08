September 10, 1934-January 4, 2020

LAKE CITY, Minn. — Patricia “Pat” Ann (Cooper) Quill, 85, died on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Bluffs of Lake City, Minn., of natural causes and surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the First Lutheran Church of Lake City. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.; service at 11 a.m., and a luncheon will follow.

Patricia was born on Sept. 10, 1934, to John and Myrtle (Dahlberg) Cooper in Rochester, Minn. She graduated from Rochester High School and attended the University of Minnesota, where she joined Alpha Xi Delta and met her husband, Harold Quill, from Hayfield, Minn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The couple married in 1957 and moved to Bettendorf and later Rock Island of the Quad Cities, where they started their family and Hal began his lifetime career at RSM (formerly McGladrey & Pullen). Pat loved people and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Junior League, PEO, AAUW and the VNA (Visiting Nurses Association). She enjoyed sewing, her quilting group and boating on the Mississippi river with friends and family.