Patricia M. Maynard

August 28, 1937- November 19, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Patricia M. Maynard, 82, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services are noon on Saturday at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 2312 18th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Private burial is Monday at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

Patricia Marion Smith was born Aug. 28, 1937, a daughter of Dwight and Dorothy Bergren Smith. She married James A. Maynard on Oct. 14, 1961, in Rock Island. He died on Oct. 30, 2014.

Pat graduated from Marycrest College, Davenport, and taught many years at Eugene Field Elementary School, Rock Island.

She was an active member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder. Pat was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Whitefish Lake Property Owner's Association. She loved to play cards and was an avid bridge player. Pat had a great competitive spirit and enjoyed beating the grandkids when playing games. She spent summers at Whitefish Lake in Wisconsin, where she had many friends.

Survivors include her children, Wendy (Rev. William) Ramsdale, Rock Island, Kristin Maynard-Elouadrhiri, Chicago, and James (Lisa) Maynard, Rock Island; grandchildren, Rob (Julie), Brannon (Allison), Nick (Brianna), Darien, Keonna, Brayden, Madysen and Cameron Ramsdale, Elena and Evan Elouadrhiri, and Andrew, Nathan, Margo, Carolyn and Meredith Maynard; siblings, Robert (Sharon) Smith, Detroit, Mich., Tom (Gail) Smith, Douglas, Ga., Margaret (Bill) Lorentzen, Atlanta, Ga., and Rick (Tina) Tischer, Rock Island.; and great-grandchildren, Ayla, Emery, Benton, Atticus and Kadence. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jim.

Service information

Nov 23
Visitation
Saturday, November 23, 2019
10:00AM-12:00PM
Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church
2324 18th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Nov 23
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019
12:00PM
Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church
2324 18th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
