You have free articles remaining.
February 11, 2020
Patricia M. Jennings passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2020. Survivors include her son, George R. Johnson, and daughter Joy (Clint) York; grandchildren Jason York, Christopher York, Chad York; five great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Dan Jennings; and son, Larry Johnson. Private services will be accorded due to her wishes.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Jennings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.