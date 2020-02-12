Patricia M. Jennings
February 11, 2020

Patricia M. Jennings passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2020. Survivors include her son, George R. Johnson, and daughter Joy (Clint) York; grandchildren Jason York, Christopher York, Chad York; five great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Dan Jennings; and son, Larry Johnson. Private services will be accorded due to her wishes.

