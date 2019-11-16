November 15, 1954-November 15, 2019
MOLINE — Patricia L. Keel, 65, of Moline, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at her home.
Services are noon Monday at The Apostolic Sanctuary of the Quad Cities, 1501 John Deere Parkway, Silvis, with the Rev. Luke Levine officiating. Private burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services. Memorials may be made to the family. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is assisting the family.
The former Patricia Lee St. Dennis was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Rock Island, the daughter of Raymond and Florence (Lowe) St. Dennis. She married William Keel on July 19, 1997, in Silvis. She was a teacher in Joy, Ill., before becoming a substitute teacher for the Moline School District.
She enjoyed scrapbooking, playing Sims on her computer, playing music with her husband at Amber Ridge in Moline, and spending time with her family.
Pat is survived by her husband, Bill; two children, Amy (William) Marshall of Jacksonville, N.C., and Stephen (Michelle) Ruiz of Moline; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; four sisters; one brother; and many nieces and nephews.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.