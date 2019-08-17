February 7, 1929-August 15, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Patricia L. Bennett, forever 39, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a one-hour visitation prior to services, starting at noon. Inurnment will be at National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island.
Memorials may be made to QC PAWS.
Patricia was born Feb. 7, 1929, in Moline, daughter of Edmund and Vivian (Darnell) VanDeMoortel. On Jan. 31, 1953, in Rock Island, she married Virgil Max Bennett, who preceded her in death Jan. 6, 2016.
Patty graduated with the Moline High School Class of 1947. In her early years, she was a beautician at the prestigious Eddie Walter Salon. She then elected to stay home when her daughter was born and became a wonderful mother and homemaker. Patty loved spending her summers at the Lindsey Park Yacht Club and boating on the Mississippi River with her family. She and her husband wintered in Scottsdale, AZ for over 40 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Jane (Thomas) Newenham of Rock Island; her granddaughter, Alexandra Newenham, whom she adored, of Rock Island; several nieces and nephews; and Robbie Blahnik-Contreras, whom she considered a second daughter.
In addition to Max, her husband of 62 years, and her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce and Jack VanDeMoortel.
