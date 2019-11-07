July 13, 1929-October 25, 2019
WASHBURN, Wis. — Patricia Josephine Lartz, Washburn, Wis., formerly of Stevens Point, died Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019, at Northern Lights Nursing Home in Washburn, with her family at her side. Patricia was born July 13, 1929, in Milwaukee, the eldest child of John and Theresa (Niemczyk) Kromenaker.
She attended St. Stanislaus Grade School and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1947. Pat lived and worked in Michigan, Florida, Iowa and Illinois before returning to Stevens Point. Pat was an accountant, retiring from Sentry Insurance in 1995. In her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at Hospice, Red Cross and the Lincoln Center. Her passion was promoting and working at the Holly Shoppe and helping with various fundraisers. She attended classes, Senior Olympics and RSVP. The Walking Club and Red Hat Group along with many day trips organized by St. Joseph's kept Pat busy when not gardening. She loved playing Mah Jongg and cards with family. Her weekends included Green Bay Packer and Badger football games.
She is survived by her daughter, Lu Ann (Tom) Opperman, of Washburn, and their children Keith (Kristin) Opperman and Karla Opperman; her son, John (Bonnie) Lartz, of Moline, and their children, Nikki Lartz, Amy Lartz and Willi Lartz; and Paul's children, Steven (Lupita) Lartz and Molly Lartz; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ella, Coy and Kale, and her goddaughter, Susan (Larry) Shumacher, of Monona, Wis.
Her siblings are Neva Jane (Kromenaker) Hansen, Minneapolis Minn., David (Elsie) Kromenaker, Madison, and Robert (Joanne) Kromenaker, Mountain Home, Ark. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's name to the Holly Shoppe at the Lincoln Center would be appreciated.
She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Lartz, in 2010.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point. Deacon Vern Linzmeier officiating. Entombment will be at the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Funeral Home until the time of services. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.