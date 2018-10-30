Patricia Haskins

November 21, 1951-October 15, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Patricia Elaine (Spaulding) Haskins closed her eyes and flew away as her loving family sang her to heaven on Oct. 15, 2018, at Banner Baywood hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Patricia was born in Rock Island to Charles and Dorothy Wendt Spaulding.
Patricia was born on Nov. 21, 1951. Patrica married Robert Haskins on Feb. 28, 1998. Patricia was known to family and friends as Pat or Patty. Patty was assistant manager for Mother Hubbard’s in Rock Island before retiring and moving to Arizona in 2007. Patty enjoyed making crafts for family and friends. Patty loved her Lord and her family. Patty enjoyed her moments with her family and her church family. Patty was an avid NASCAR fan.
Left to honor Patty’s life are her mother, Dorothy Spaulding, of Rock island; her brothers, Samuel and Michelle Spaulding, Charles and Kathy Spaulding; sisters, Judy Spaulding and Sherri and Buddy Brown; stepchildren, Ulanda, Amanda, Chris, Jay; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one goddaughter, Chrissy; nieces, Mellisa,Jodi, Angela and Stacy; nephews, Gene, Shawn, Joshua and Ralph; and a host of great- and great-great- nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Spaulding, and her loving fur babies. Memorials may be made to her mother.