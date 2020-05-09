July 30, 1928-May 3, 2020
MOLINE — Patricia E. Ostrand, 91, of Moline, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Overlook Village, Moline.
A private family service will be held at this time. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Moline and Overlook Village, Moline. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. Moline, is assisting the family.
Patricia Ryker was born on July 30, 1928, in Stillwater, OK, the daughter of Clyde and Mary Ellen (Allen) Ryker. Patricia married Sven Melvin Ostrand on August 3, 1946, in Moline. He preceded her January 26, 2007. Patricia was a member at First Baptist Church in Moline. She was a board member for Churches United. Patricia loved the holidays and preparing wonderful meals for her family. She was formerly an active member of Bethany Baptist Church, Moline, and enjoyed singing in the choir. Family and friends are what Patricia valued the most.
Survivors include her children; Sandra (Gary) Claerhout, East Moline, Cheryl (Gail) Trent, Moline, Erica (Bill) Hatcher, Lilburn, GA, Melanie (Steven) Honigsberg, Trinity, FL, Matthew (Sharon) Ostrand, Moline, grandchildren; Bryan (Amanda) Claerhout, Hesston, KS, Todd (Erikka) Claerhout, Elmwood, IL, Molly Sue (Robert) Schultz, Trinity, FL, William Barrett Hatcher, Lilburn, GA, Andrea Trent, Aurora, IL, Michelle Trent, Chicago, IL, Ian Brown, Chicago, IL, Tyler Brown, Covington, GA, Riley Ostrand, Moline, as well as 8 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 5 brothers and 5 sisters. Patricia was the youngest of 11 children.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
