Patricia E. Ostrand

A private family service will be held at this time. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Moline and Overlook Village, Moline. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. Moline, is assisting the family.

Patricia Ryker was born on July 30, 1928, in Stillwater, OK, the daughter of Clyde and Mary Ellen (Allen) Ryker. Patricia married Sven Melvin Ostrand on August 3, 1946, in Moline. He preceded her January 26, 2007. Patricia was a member at First Baptist Church in Moline. She was a board member for Churches United. Patricia loved the holidays and preparing wonderful meals for her family. She was formerly an active member of Bethany Baptist Church, Moline, and enjoyed singing in the choir. Family and friends are what Patricia valued the most.