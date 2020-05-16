× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 28, 1942-May 15, 2020

MOLINE — Patricia D. Billings, 77, of Moline, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island.

Private funeral services and visitation will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline.

Patricia was born November 28, 1942 in Moline, the daughter of Donald Archie and Melba (Sanford) Wyant. She married Richard M. Billings on September 14, 1968 in Moline.

Patricia was a member of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline. She enjoyed gardening and collecting antiques.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; children, Julie Billings, Moline and David (Jessica) Billings, Moline; grandson, Brody; and brother, Michael Wyant (Eric Richardson), LeClaire, IA. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bruce Wyant and Donald “Tony” Wyant.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Billings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.