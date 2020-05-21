× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 13, 1930-May 15, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Patricia Ann Wolfe-Horst, 89, East Moline, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. A private Mass will take place at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline, and burial in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church to have masses said in Patricia's name.

Patricia Wolf was born November 13, 1930 in East Moline, the daughter of Robert J and Pearl M (Hulslander) Wolf. She attended the former MaryCrest College, Davenport. Patricia worked as a bookkeeper at several businesses, most notably the State Bank of East Moline and All Action Plumbing. She was a devoted grandmother who loved spoiling her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and doing crafts. Patricia had a strong faith in God and was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Tawnya (Curt) Hoff, East Moline and Sanchia (Greg) Horst-Sommer, grandchildren, Christina Kistler, Ashley Hoff, Kaisa Sommer and Jake Sommer and sister-in-law Alice Wolf, East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Bob Wolf.

The family would like to thank In Home Care Connections, especially Penny and Moima, and the entire staff of Hospice Compassus.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.