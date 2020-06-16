× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 14, 2020

HENDERSONVIILLE — Patricia Ann Lekander, age 81, of Hendersonville, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The family will hold a memorial service for Pat at a later date in time.

Pat Lekander grew up in Moline, in a Swedish immigrant family. After marrying John Lekander, a Lutheran pastor, she dedicated much of her time to supporting his ministry at churches in the Chicago suburbs and in Orion, Ill. Pat also worked for many years in the Orion School District as an administrative assistant with the dual role of assisting the school nurse and of maintaining school attendance records. In retirement, Pat and John lived for many years in Hendersonville, Tenn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Garold and Elsa Danielson. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, John Lekander; daughter, Beth Lekander; son, Brian and (Tatyana) Lekander; sister, Diane and (Howard) Swayne; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Pat will be best remembered as a loving wife and mother who demonstrated kindness and generosity to all. She was beloved for her quiet strength, intuitive understanding, and sympathetic ear. She most enjoyed peaceful activities such as sitting by a lake or visiting with close family or friends. Memorial contributions for Pat can be made to the following: St. Timothy Lutheran Church – Music Fund, 650 E. Main St. Hendersonville, TN 37075; St. Paul Lutheran Church – Pipe Organ Fund 1001 – 9th St. Orion, IL 61273; Augustana College – Ascension Chapel Renovation Fund 639 – 38th St. Rock Island, IL 61201.

