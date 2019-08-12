March 8, 1931-August 11, 2019
GENESEO — Patricia Ann (DeMay) Krause, 88, of Geneseo, passed away peacefully, Aug. 11, 2019, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced soon.
She was born March 8, 1931, in Prophetstown, Ill.
Pat, beloved wife of Jim (married May 15, 1954), mother to Trieca Edwards (Kent), Geneseo, and Jay Krause (Debbie), Moline; sister; grandmother of six; and great-grandmother of seven, leaves a legacy of love in always being there for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings and beloved son, Richard.
