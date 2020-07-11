Patricia A. Vogel

Patricia was born March 9, 1931, in River Falls, Wis., a daughter of Louis and Luella (Byrnes) Purfeerst. She grew up in Cornell, Wis., moving to Rock Island, in 1951. She met her future husband Joseph P. Vogel at her first job, and they married on Feb. 25, 1952. He preceded her in death on April 28, 1996.

After her seven children became self-sufficient, Patricia revived her sewing passion. She was a talented seamstress, and turned that into a thriving little business. Her children called the multiple sewing machines and work station “command and control central.” She could always be found there, in her swivel chair, keeping notes on her index cards, cutting patterns, serging hems and seams, threading bobbins, busy, busy, busy. She loved her customers and their visits to her home. When her sewing commitments were light, she enjoyed word games of all sorts, but crossword puzzles and Scrabble were her go-tos. She was also known for her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. If you were lucky enough to visit the house on her baking day, you might leave with a fresh loaf. She suggested it best, toasted with butter.