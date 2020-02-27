Patricia A. Sykes
ROCK ISLAND

Patricia A. Sykes

Patricia A. Sykes

June 22, 1955-February 24, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Patricia A. Sykes, 64, of Rock Island, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Memorial services for Patricia will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Patricia was born on June 22, 1955, in East St. Louis, Ill., a daughter of Willie and Queen (Ester) Gilcrease. She married Lewis D. Sykes Jr II. on April 20, 1973, in East St. Louis, Ill. Patricia was a cosmetologist, she worked for John Deere and later as a CNA at St Anthony's Continuing Care Center, Rock Island.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lewis (Kristen) Sykes III, East Moline, Natisha (Jessica) Sykes, Phoenix, Ariz., Morrio (Tiffany) Rogers, Moline; 21 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Service information

Feb 29
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
