Patricia A. “Patti” Ramirez

Patti was born Sept. 23, 1949, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Pedro and Suzanna (Gomez) Ortiz. She married Gregory Ramirez June 21, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. She graduated from Celwan Beauty Academy. She worked as a hairdresser for 45 years and had also helped her husband as a wedding photographer. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and doing crafts. She played woman's softball for many years. She loved her family and helped raise her grandchildren.