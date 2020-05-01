September 23, 1949-April 30, 2020
COLONA — Patricia A. “Patti” Ramirez, 70, of Colona, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline.
Patti was born Sept. 23, 1949, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Pedro and Suzanna (Gomez) Ortiz. She married Gregory Ramirez June 21, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. She graduated from Celwan Beauty Academy. She worked as a hairdresser for 45 years and had also helped her husband as a wedding photographer. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and doing crafts. She played woman's softball for many years. She loved her family and helped raise her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband; children, Marc (Valeda) Ramirez, East Moline, and Stephanie Ramirez, East Moline; grandchildren, Steven Ramirez (Jessica Stuckey) and Isaiah Ramirez; great grandchildren, Carter and Sophie; and brother, David Ortiz, Moline.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Nancy and Michael Ortiz.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
