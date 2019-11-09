January 23, 1947-November 7, 2019
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia A. Lundquist, 72, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Private burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with the rosary prayed at 4:30 p.m. Mrs. Lundquist passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Patricia Ann Viggos was born on Jan. 23, 1947, in Perth Amboy, N.J., a daughter of John and Elizabeth “Betty” (Dalzell) Viggos. She graduated in 1965 from Assumption High School. Patty married Joseph Wardlow. She later was united in marriage to Robert J. Lundquist on Nov. 1, 1986, in Davenport and renewed their vows at Our Lady of Victory on their 25th anniversary. They have shared over 33 years of marriage and memories.
Patty retired from the dental office of Dr. Peter Caras in Rock Island where she had served as office manager.
Patty adored her family, and her four granddaughters were her pride and joy. She spent countless hours supporting them no matter what they were participating in. She was a staple at their activities rooting and cheering on her girls! She was also deeply devoted and rooted in her Catholic faith. Patty made everyone feel like they were her best friend, and enjoyed many close and personal friendships which she treasured. She was a hospice volunteer at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House and volunteered with the Pink Pajama Party, the annual fundraiser to help support the fight against breast cancer.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Survivors include her husband, Bob, Davenport; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Dawn Wardlow, Bettendorf; daughter, Beth Wardlow Atkins, Davenport; granddaughters, Olivia, Jessica, Alison and Abby; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Phil Loken, Davenport, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Jeff Yaddof, Davenport; and many special nieces and nephews.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents and a brother John Viggos.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.