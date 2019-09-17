March 27, 1934-September 17, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Services for Patricia A. Linn, 85, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Silvis Ill. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home LTD, East Moline. Pat died Sept. 17, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Patricia Ford was born March 27, 1934, in Omaha Neb., the daughter of Donald and Viola Freeland Ford. She married David Leon Linn on Nov. 17, 1951, at St Anne Catholic Church in East Moline.
Pat retired in 1996, after 30-plus years as an Emergency Room secretary at Illini Hospital, Silvis. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and a volunteer for funeral luncheons. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and bingo.
She is survived by her daughters and (spouses), Kathleen (Anthony) Guerra, The Villages, Fla.; Susan (Kevin) Smith, Colona, Ill.; Amy Linn-Smith (Joshua), Moline; sons and (spouses), Michael (Joni) Linn, Silvis, Ill.; Timothy (Debbie) Linn, Moline; Patrick Linn, Lakeland, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother and (spouse), Charles Ford (Janet), Jacksonville Fla.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David; daughter, Nancy; parents; and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Rock Island Humane Society or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
