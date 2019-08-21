February 28, 1934-August 20, 2019
MINERAL — Patricia A. Jackson, 85, of Mineral, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Mineral Cemetery, Mineral, Ill. Pastor Larry Jourdan will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the Patricia Jackson Memorial Fund. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Patricia was born on Feb. 28, 1934, the daughter of August and Julia (Bauwens) Haars, in Geneseo. She attended Atkinson schools. On July 25, 1953, in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., she married her sweetheart, William Jackson. Patricia was a homemaker and mother of four wonderful children. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and especially loved spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, William; daughters, Julie (Marty) Ufheil, Lake of the Ozarks, Brenda Jackson, Mineral; sons, Rod (Renee) Jackson, Mineral, Loren (Val) Jackson, Annawan; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Helen Verstraete, Elizabeth Haars, Evelyn Betcher and Arlene Halsey; and brothers, Vernon and Harvey Haars. To share a message of sympathy with Patricia's family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.