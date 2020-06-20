August 11, 1938-June 18, 2020
CORDOVA — Patricia A. Genung, 81, of Cordova, Ill., died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. A public memorial visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf. Social distancing will be observed, masks requested. Private services will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church, with burial in the Cordova Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church or to the family for a charity to be determined.
Pat was born Aug. 11, 1938, in East Moline, the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Nightingale) Reiling. She married Richard Genung on March 16, 1957, at First Baptist Church in Cordova. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2014. Pat was a bus driver for Erie School District for 30 years and was a big part of the family farm. Pat was an active member of the Cordova Baptist Church and later in life became Lutheran and was most recently a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf. She served 12 years as a Trustee for Cordova. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, camping and wintering in Florida. She loved following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Gayle (Mark) Melton, Erie; son-in-law, Scott DeBlieck, Cordova; siblings, Evelyn (Jim) Valentine, Hampton, Ill., David (Ann) Day, Lanark, Ill.; grandchildren, Christa (Jason) Robshaw, Erie, Ryan (Cassidy) Melton, Albany, Justin (Shauna) DeBlieck, Cordova, Jared (Morgan) DeBlieck, Lafayette, Ind., Monica (Ian) Cornwell, Bettendorf, and Maria (Andrew) Kruckenberg, Port Byron; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Drew and Addison Robshaw, Turner and Teegan Melton, Landon, Logan, Lillian and Iris DeBlieck, Owen Cornwell, and Noah and Boyd Kruckenberg. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; daughter, Jane DeBlieck in 2019; and brother, Clarence “Pete” Reiling. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.
