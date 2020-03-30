Patricia A. Fraikes
SILVIS

Patricia A. Fraikes

Patricia A. Fraikes

March 17, 1950-March 26, 2020

SILVIS — Patricia A. Fraikes, 70, of Silvis, Ill., died March 26, 2020, in her home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Patricia Ann Fraikes was born March 17, 1950, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Samuel and Bettye (Gordon) O'Dell. She spent most of her life as a waitress and a bartender. She married Charles Fraikes on Dec. 1, 1984, in Green River, Ill. He preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2018.

She enjoyed cooking for her family, watching movies, reading books and playing Yahtzee and slots.

Patricia is survived by her son, Scotty (Yvonne) Coughran, of Colona; daughters, Melanie Coughran, of Silvis, and Trisha (Mohammad) El-Refaei, of Worcester, Mass.; stepsons, Larry (Carol) Fraikes, of Colona, Gary (Kimberly) Fraikes, of Geneseo, and Robert (Sharon) Anderson, of Colona; stepdaughter, Rene (Sean Palmer) Izer, of Davenport; a brother, Robert (Hannah) O'Dell, of California; sisters, Roxanne Wiley, of California, and Rhonda O'Dell, of Texas; 21 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters.

