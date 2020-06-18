March 12, 1934-June 20, 2020
LYNN CENTER — Patricia A. Fisk, 86, of Lynn Center, passed away, Sunday, June 14, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed. Esterdahl Mortuary Orion is assisting the family.
Patricia Foreman was born on March 12, 1934, in Shelby County, Mo., the daughter of Lloyd and Ruth (Richison) Foreman. She married Daniel K. Fisk on June 11, 1955, at United Methodist Church, Orion. Patricia enjoyed playing the organ, knitting, crocheting and cooking. She loved learning world history. Patricia most of all enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and friends.
Survivors include children Randy (Joanna) Fisk and their daughter Lindsey Fisk; Danette (Corey Anders) Fisk-Goodley and Dede’s son Tucker Deitz and daughters Bailey (Shawn) Sullivan and Madison Goodley; Larry Fisk and children Logan and Adam; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Fisk; parents, Lloyd and Ruth Foreman; mother- and father-in-law, Julia and Courtland Fisk; and grandson, Russell Fisk.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
