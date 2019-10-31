March 4, 1933-October 30, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Patricia A. Baker, 86, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island after a short illness.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Private inurnment will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Memorial Christian Church, Moline.
Pat was born March 4, 1933, in Herington, Kan., a daughter of Oscar and Loraine Derusseau. In 1952, she married Harold Baker in Herington, Kan. He preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2012. Together they coached a Rock Island Girls Softball team to the 1976 Nationals in Idaho, which included their youngest daughter, Marcy. She is loving mother to Doreé (John) Shewell, Paula Struve, Brian (Lynn) Baker and Marcy (Dave Lacey) Burnett. She is grandmother to Mike Treimer, Sean Burnett, Brad Burnett, Tracy Shewell, Sam Baker, Grace Baker and the late Kimberly Ralston. She is great-grandmother to Marissa Treimer, Lydia Treimer and Ronni Ralston.
Pat was a devoted homemaker and member of Memorial Christian Church, serving numerous groups who provided outreach to the community and MCC. Earlier in her life she was an active member of the Parent Teacher Association and served on the boards for Grant School, Franklin Junior High and Rock Island High School. She is a Past President of the Rock Island-Milan PTA.
She was passionate about sports and supported the Rock Island Rocks in football and basketball. She was an avid Bears and Cubs fan.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to UnityPoint Health nurse Ashley and the rest of the care team for the loving care provided to our Mom during her final days.