Patricia A. Allen

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a memorial service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Patricia was born May 20, 1934, in Rock Island, the daughter of Henry J. and Merle T. (Lewis) Koch. Patricia's mother passed away when she was born and Patricia was lovingly raised by her father and stepmother, Gertrude. She married Ronald D. Allen on Sept. 13, 1978, in Las Vegas. Patricia retired from John Deere in 1987 after 21 years. She was a member of South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island. Patricia loved to golf, travel, bowl, read, and play bridge with her friends. She also adored her pets, especially her cat, Nick.