August 17, 1938-November 25, 2019
SILVIS — Pat K. Langan, 81, of Silvis, formerly of Moline, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30am Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Friday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a rosary at 4pm. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Pat was born August 17, 1938 in Moline, the son of Kenneth and Ethel (Hartzell) Langan. He married Marie Cappaert on October 31, 1959 in East Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Pat retired from John Deere Harvester, East Moline after 30 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline for 60 years. He enjoyed spending his time doing woodworking. He especially enjoyed traveling and taking many cruises with his wife, Marie.
Survivors include his wife, Marie; children, Sherry (Tim) Munson, Moline and Connie Langan, Moline and grandchildren, Nicholas Munson, Leslie Munson (Clay Becker), Andrea (Cameron) Doxsee and Samantha Langan.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com