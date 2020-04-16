GENESEO — Pastor Virgil Juliot, 94, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. A private graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Reverend Matt Kamprath will officiate. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory–Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran of Geneseo or Trinity Lutheran of Canton, Illinois.

Virgil Juliot was born Sept. 22, 1925, to William and Lydia Juliot in Lake City, Minnesota, where he subsequently grew up. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, Lutheran Bible Institute, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Augustana Seminary in Rock Island (now part of the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago). He was ordained in the Augustana Synod on June 20, 1954. He completed graduate work at Luther-Northwestern Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, and held a Church and Country certificate from Michigan State University. Since his ordination, he served Ruston Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington; Saron Lutheran in Hoquiam, Washington; Gethsemane Lutheran and Swan Lake Lutheran in Dassel, Minnesota; Bethesda Lutheran in Moorhead, Minnesota; Trinity Lutheran in Canton, Illinois, along with Wiley Lutheran, Ellisville, Illinois. He retired July 1, 1992. After retirement, Virgil moved to Geneseo, Illinois, and served as interim pastor and pulpit supply for many churches in the area. He also served as visitation pastor for shut-ins at First Lutheran of Geneseo for 23 years where he and his wife Marilyn are members. He served six years on the American Missions committee of the Minnesota Synod (LCA), and seven years on the Migrant Worker Consortium of the Illinois Conference of Churches. He graduated from the Illinois Master Gardeners course in 1996 and loved tending his landscaping.