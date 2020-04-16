September 22, 1925-April 15, 2020
GENESEO — Pastor Virgil Juliot, 94, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. A private graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Reverend Matt Kamprath will officiate. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory–Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran of Geneseo or Trinity Lutheran of Canton, Illinois.
Virgil Juliot was born Sept. 22, 1925, to William and Lydia Juliot in Lake City, Minnesota, where he subsequently grew up. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, Lutheran Bible Institute, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Augustana Seminary in Rock Island (now part of the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago). He was ordained in the Augustana Synod on June 20, 1954. He completed graduate work at Luther-Northwestern Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, and held a Church and Country certificate from Michigan State University. Since his ordination, he served Ruston Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington; Saron Lutheran in Hoquiam, Washington; Gethsemane Lutheran and Swan Lake Lutheran in Dassel, Minnesota; Bethesda Lutheran in Moorhead, Minnesota; Trinity Lutheran in Canton, Illinois, along with Wiley Lutheran, Ellisville, Illinois. He retired July 1, 1992. After retirement, Virgil moved to Geneseo, Illinois, and served as interim pastor and pulpit supply for many churches in the area. He also served as visitation pastor for shut-ins at First Lutheran of Geneseo for 23 years where he and his wife Marilyn are members. He served six years on the American Missions committee of the Minnesota Synod (LCA), and seven years on the Migrant Worker Consortium of the Illinois Conference of Churches. He graduated from the Illinois Master Gardeners course in 1996 and loved tending his landscaping.
Virgil enlisted in the Army Air Corps the day before his 18th birthday and served as a navigator aboard a B29 Bomber, flying various missions over Japan during World War II. As Virgil guided his crew across the Pacific Ocean, so in his ministry he guided people to Christ. He and his wife have served as volunteers at Hammond-Henry Hospital since 1992. Virgil believed that God had called him to be a servant to others, and he lived this out in his ministry and life. Virgil married Marilyn Culver on May 14, 1955, and together they had five children. They have 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and are expecting the 25th. Virgil enjoyed 44 trips with family and friends to the Boundary Water Canoe Area of northern Minnesota. He sailed aboard an historic schooner off the coast of Maine three times, worked one summer in Alaska while in college and traveled twice to Israel, Jordan and Egypt. He also visited Brazil, England, Wales, Scotland and the Hawaiian Islands. He and his wife wintered for 15 years in Tucson, Arizona.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of almost 65 years, Marilyn; children, Kathy (Kent) McDowell, of Canton, Illinois, Karen (David) Reinertsen, of Grand Junction, Colorado, Keith (Faye) Juliot, of Phelan, California, Kevin Juliot of McPherson, Kansas, and Mark (Lori) Juliot, of Naperville, Illinois; also a sister, Marcella Steffen, of Bemidji, Minnesota; and a brother, Howard (Twylah) Juliot, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other beloved family.
Preceding him in death are his parents, William and Lydia, and brothers Duane and Norman.
