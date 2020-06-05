February 1, 1943-June 4, 2020
JOY — Parker L. Andress, 77, of Joy, died Thursday June 4, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Private graveside services are Monday, June 8, 2020, at Aledo Cemetery. Keeping social distancing requirements, a visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Joy Fire and Rescue. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
He was born Feb. 1, 1943, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Maynard and Leola Bergstrom Andress. Parker was a member of the last graduating class of Joy High School. He married Sharon K. Hudson May 27, 1961, in Aledo. She died Sept. 2, 2018
Parker was manager at Agrico/CPS in Joy. He was later employed at Prudential Insurance Company as a salesman retiring, after many years.
He was a faithful American Red Cross blood donor and in his earlier years, was a volunteer fireman for the Joy Fire Department. Parker enjoyed hunting, bowling, fishing, golfing and driving a semi for the 3 Amigos. He loved watching his old shows like "Bonanza" and "Gunsmoke."
Survivors include three daughters, Deanne Andress of Aledo, Marcie (Dennis) Biddle and Jennifer (Eric) Russell both of Joy; one son, Troy (Teresa) Andress of Janesville, Wis.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cheryl Terhark of Jacksonville, Ill., and Sue (Dennis) Hamerlinck of Taylor Ridge; one brother, Rick (Kelly) Andress of Woodhull; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and his beloved grandson, Evan.
