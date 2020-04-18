× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 30, 1955-April 15, 2020

MOLINE — On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Pamela Lee (Johnson) McDermott passed away peacefully at home at the age of 64.

Pam was born on June 30, 1955, in Moline, to Robert and Diana (Hamor) Johnson. In 1975, she married Peter McDermott with whom she lovingly raised two sons, Max and Sam. Though she and Peter divorced after 23 years of marriage, they remained great friends until the end.

Pam was a gifted artist that loved to paint and practice calligraphy and arranged the most amazing floral displays you've ever seen. She was the best chef and her food was always prepared with love to nourish body and soul. She was truly the greatest mom that two boys could have ever hoped for and she would have loved to know that Sam and Emily were making her a grandma again. Pam was a caregiver without compromise and was always looking out for the well-being of those she loved. She prioritized all others ahead of herself and there was nothing she wouldn't do to help someone in need.