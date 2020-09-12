Pamela Kay Weber (Willits)

Pam was born on March 22, 1943, in Oklahoma City, OK. She was the daughter of Frank and Kathryn Willits. Pam graduated from Moline High School, where she met Jim Weber, the summer before her senior year. She attended Black Hawk College, where she was a member of Beta Phi Gamma, National honorary journalistic fraternity. Jim and Pam married on November 30, 1963. While they were married, Pam worked as an administrative assistant, helping put Jim through college.

Pam and Jim raised three children (Greg, Brad, and Wendi) in Moline. Pam was active in her children’s education, as well as being a constant and enthusiastic cheerleader in all of her children’s passions, including sports and theatre. Pam had many close friends in Moline. She was a highly competitive and very skilled bridge player and participated in many bridge groups over the years. Later in life, to be closer to Jim, Pam took up golf. They enjoyed golfing and watching golf tournaments on TV together. After Jim passed away, in 2013, Pam was blessed to have many close friends to comfort her and help her whenever needed.