Pamela J. Meyers

February 27, 1943-December 1, 2019

ROCK ISLAND -- Pamela J. Meyers, 76, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with a recitation of the rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island or to Alleman High School.

Pamela was born on February 27, 1943, in Rock Island, the daughter of William and Lucille (Rumbolt) Tarpy. She married John Meyers on August 17, 1968, in Rock Island. She worked at Cassie's Beauty Salon in Rock Island for 30 years. Pamela was a lifelong resident of Rock Island, attending Sacred Heart Schools and graduating from Alleman High School, where she helped set up the class reunions. She enjoyed making crafts, especially flower arranging and playing cards, especially bridge. Pamela loved spending time with her family and playing with her dog, Cassie. Her house was the neighborhood hangout when her kids were growing up, and the kids always considered her the neighborhood mother.

Pamela is survived by her husband, John Meyers; children, Terri (Tim) Murga, Mark (Veronica) Meyers Sr., Chris (Angela) Meyers, and Ryan Meyers; 22 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her loving dog, Cassie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Stephanie Meyers-Belock; and grandsons, Adam and Ben Belock.

Online condolences may be left to Pamela's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Pamela Meyers, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 4
Recitation of the Rosary
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
3:30PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Dec 4
Visitation
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Dec 5
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, December 5, 2019
10:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island
2810 5th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
