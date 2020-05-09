ROCK ISLAND — Pamela J. Knight, 64, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A private family memorial service will be held at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Livestream viewing of the memorial service will be available at 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, at www.wheelanpressly.com . Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Pamela was born Oct. 22, 1955, in Clinton, Iowa, a daughter of James Sr. and Marian (Gertsen) Knight. She married Steve Baker on Sept. 30, 1995, in Moline. Pamela worked in advertising and sales at the Rock Island Argus and Moline Dispatch. She was a member of Revelation Church in Bettendorf and Free Mom Hugs. She loved listening to music and singing. Pamela also enjoyed gardening and baking. She was known for making Christmas cookies and candies every year. Pamela was also a very proud military mom. She adored her family and she was always willing to be a mom to anybody who needed the comfort, love and advice of a mother.