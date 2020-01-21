March 9, 1947-January 8, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Pamela Gonzales, 72, formerly of East Moline, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Banner Del Webb Medical Center, Sun City, Ariz. A memorial gathering will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Overlook Village, 941 6th Street, Moline. Private family committal will be held at Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion, Iowa.

Pam Creglow was born on March 9, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of William and Doris (Etzel) Creglow. She married Phillip T. Gonzales on May 22, 1976, in Iowa City, Iowa. Pam had worked at BarJan in East Moline and Rock Island.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pam was a great listener and genuine friend to all. She had an amazing smile that would bring comfort and joy to her friends and family. Most of all, Pam was a wonderful mother to Val, Tony and Eydie.

Survivors include her children: Valerie Espinoza, Kingman, Ariz., Anthony Gonzales (Randy Andrews), Chicago, and Edith (Patrick) Glackin, East Moline; grandchildren: Maddison, Troy, Joseph, Samantha, Veronica and Abigail; great-grandchildren: Turner, Tucker, Teegan, Ava, Brendyn, Anastasia and Aurora.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, William Waddell; brother, William; and great-granddaughter, Hailey Bessert.