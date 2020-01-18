May 13, 1946-January 13, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Pablo A. Garcia, 73, of Rock Island, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. A Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, followed by visitation from 4:30-7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Cremation rites will follow services. Memorials may be made in care of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Pablo was born in Laredo, Texas, on May 13, 1946, a son of Guillermo and Aurora Ayala Garcia. He married Gloria Almanza on Oct. 30, 1971, in East Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Pablo worked as a millwright for Sivyer Steel Corporation, Bettendorf, for 26 years and retired in 2000.
He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. To many, he was known as Mr. Fix-It or a jack of all trades. He enjoyed listening to music, especially the Beatles or ZZ Top, and watching football. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Gloria Garcia, Rock Island; children, Cynthia (Richard) Garcia-Blacker, Rock Island, Daniel Garcia, Moline, and Alberto (Lisa) Garcia, Rock Island; 21 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Guillermo (Hilda) Garcia Jr., Samuel (Rosa) Garcia, José (Joey) Garcia, Eusebia Garza, Aurora (Jorge) Reyna and Anita Salinas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Edna Duarte; and brother, Antonio Garcia.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Service information
4:00PM
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
4:30PM-7:00PM
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201