May 13, 1946-January 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Pablo A. Garcia, 73, of Rock Island, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. A Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, followed by visitation from 4:30-7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Cremation rites will follow services. Memorials may be made in care of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Pablo was born in Laredo, Texas, on May 13, 1946, a son of Guillermo and Aurora Ayala Garcia. He married Gloria Almanza on Oct. 30, 1971, in East Moline.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pablo worked as a millwright for Sivyer Steel Corporation, Bettendorf, for 26 years and retired in 2000.

He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. To many, he was known as Mr. Fix-It or a jack of all trades. He enjoyed listening to music, especially the Beatles or ZZ Top, and watching football. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.