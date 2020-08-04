Otto Ray Rumburg

Otto was born on Jan. 28, 1937, in Moline, the son of Julius and Barbara (Gullett) Rumburg. He married Glenda “Lin” Meeker on Aug. 4, 1989, in Nashua, Iowa. Otto served in the US Marines from 1954-1957. In high school Otto played tennis and was the captain of the basketball team in Blue Island. In earlier years he worked at Consumers and drove a school bus. He joined the Silvis Police Department in August 1962. He was the 1st Police Officer for the City of Silvis to retire in 1987. During his career for the SPD, he oversaw the firearms training. He was involved in helping set up its gun practice range in 1976. His hobby of bullet-making was a money saver for the SPD. He picked up the moniker of bullet-man for the Silvis Police Department. Originally making practice bullets in his basement, the operation was eventual moved to city hall. He accepted the Policeman of the Year award on behalf of the entire Silvis Police Department in January 1967. Once retired he worked for Standard Forwarding as a rriver, then as a delivery driver for local companies. He was an avid fisherman and took yearly trips to Canada to fish with friends. Spending time with his family was one of his greatest joys. He loved his PBR, Harleys, NASCAR, the Chicago Cubs, shooting trap, as well as golfing with his best buddies. He loved his dogs Duffy and Izzy. He spent many “Wicked Wednesdays” playing Euchre with his son Tim. He was so proud of his grandson Cameron, for not only following in his footsteps of the Marines, but also becoming a Police Officer. In his later years he enjoyed spending time with his great- granddaughter Primrose, whom he affectionately nicknamed Rocket. The family would like to thank Genesis Hospice for their exceptional care of Otto. Especially his RN, Casey, who was with him every step in his journey. The compassion, and guidance she provided will forever be etched in our hearts.