September 5, 1922-August 29, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Otis B. Mack, 96, of Rock Island, formerly of Viola, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Friendship Manor Silver Cross in Rock Island. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church in Viola. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery where graveside military rites will be conducted. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. John's Catholic Church, St. Pius X Church or Friendship Manor.
Otie was born Sept. 5, 1922, in rural Viola to Thomas Edward and Elizabeth Kelly Mack. He graduated from Viola High School in 1940 and attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII attaining the rank of second lieutenant and graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1947. On Oct. 15, 1955, Otis was united in marriage to Joan M. Kness at St. John's Catholic Church in Viola.
He farmed with his father and brother in the Viola area before becoming employed at Bendix Aviation in Davenport, Iowa. He was then employed as a field auditor for Bituminous Insurance Co. in Rock Island for 31 years retiring in 1989. He worked as an assistant for the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo for many years and served on the Board of Directors for the Village of Viola.
Otis was a member of both St. Pius X Church in Rock Island and the St. John's Catholic Church in Viola where he served as Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Greeter and was instrumental in the building of the new Church.
Other memberships include the Irvin Lee Terry American Legion Post # 229, Viola Lions Club, Bituminous 20 year club and Cursillo.
He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, wine making, gardening and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Joan; two daughters, Susan (Steven) Mercer of Manchester, Iowa, and Terese (Stephen) TouVelle of Bettendorf; one son, John (Catherine) Mack of Delhi, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Ben (Hannah) Mercer, John "Jay" Mercer, Andrew (Lynne) Toivonen, David (Brandi) Mack, Daniel (Melissa) Mack, Melissa (Mark) Wallace, Carrie (Conner) Bealer, Anthony TouVelle and Gracie TouVelle; eight great-grandchildren with two expected; one sister, Gertrude Mack of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents and two brothers, Donald and Michael Sr., preceded him in death.