July 20, 1934-August 27, 2019
MOLINE — Othelia Ann “Meemo” Dillbeck, 85, of Moline, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Services for Ann will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church, Moline. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be at a later date in the Alexis Cemetery. Memorials may be made Alexis Cemetery Association, First Lutheran Church, Moline, or to a favorite charity.
Ann was born on July 20, 1934, in Galesburg, a daughter of Milton W. Johnson and Eunice Sanburg Johnson. She married James Troy Dillbeck on Dec. 27, 1957, in Moline. Ann graduated from Lutheran Hospital School for Nurses in 1956. She later graduated from Augustana College in 1957. Ann worked as a registered nurse at Lutheran Hospital as supervisor of the maternity ward. She later worked at Pathway Hospice, VNHA and was on the faculty of the Lutheran School of Nursing. Ann often said her nursing career has been the “Alpha and Omega.” She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Moline.
Survivors include her children, Lisa Cox, East Moline, and Tim Dillbeck, East Moline; grandchildren, Heather (Ramon) Gilroy, Tyler Cox, Brandon Cox, Anthony Charlson, Ashley Charlson and Alexis Dillbeck; great-grandchildren, Madison, Sophia, Emmett, Almy and Talyn; lifelong friend, Elise Konoff, Cicero, Ill.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Bruce Dillbeck. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.