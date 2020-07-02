Ora “Lynette” L. Lard

ROCK ISLAND — Ora L. “Lynette” Lard, 43, of Rock Island, passed away on Friday June 26, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. A public visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030-7th Ave. Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending the visitation are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Funeral home will be monitoring the capacity limits and allowing up to 50 in at a time. Private funeral services will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. Monday by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.