Ora “Lynette” L. Lard

August 21, 1976-June 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Ora L. “Lynette” Lard, 43, of Rock Island, passed away on Friday June 26, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. A public visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030-7th Ave. Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending the visitation are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Funeral home will be monitoring the capacity limits and allowing up to 50 in at a time. Private funeral services will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. Monday by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Ora was born on Aug. 21, 1976, in Moline, a daughter of John Lard Sr. and Bernice (Randle) Lard. Ora was a cook at the Isle of Capri Casino, Bettendorf. She enjoyed playing sports. Ora was a helping person and enjoyed taking care of children. She was a Buick enthusiast and enjoyed being with her family.

Survivors include her parents, John Lard Sr., Rock Island, Bernice Lard, Rock Island; children, Kevin Lard, Davenport, Kane Lard, Rock Island; God children, Ieshia and Unique; siblings, Ricky Randle Sr., Rock Island, John Lard Jr., Rock Island, Jessica Lard, Davenport, Jesse Lard, Rock Island, Elijah Lard, Davenport, Faye Mitchell, Davenport, Javen Goodwin, Rock Island; special friend, Nina Adams, Chicago; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

