× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 9, 1920-June 26, 2020

MOLINE — Oneta K. Curless, 99, of Moline, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

A graveside service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Holy Cross Lutheran, or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, the no kill shelter in Milan. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. Moline is assisting the family.

Oneta was born on July 9, 1920, in Peoria County, the daughter of Thomas and Lula (Kaden) Smith. She married Gilbert L. Curless on Dec. 24, 1938, in Monroe City, Mo. He preceded her Jan. 17, 1988. Oneta was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline. She loved to sew and going camping.

Survivors include her son, Dale (Joan) Curless, Moline; daughter, Bonnie Miller, Carbondale, Ill.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Strang, Davenport, Irma Thom, Michigan, and Lloyd Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, one sister and one brother.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.