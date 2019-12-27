August 6, 1924-December 26, 2019
MOLINE — Odessa Melton, 95, of Moline, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her daughter's home in Rock Island.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Rose Lawn Memorial Estates. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
The former Odessa Tucker was born Aug. 6, 1924, in Chester County, Tenn., the daughter of William Atley and Ida Lee (Newman) Tucker. She enjoyed playing for the “Little Tigers” girls basketball team while in grade school. She married Johnnie Lee Melton on Oct. 16, 1948, in Corinth, Miss. He died July 16, 2006.
She was a wonderful caregiver to her family over the years and enjoyed quilting, embroidery and gardening. She also loved watching spelling bees on television.
Odessa is survived by five children, Gary (Gail) Melton, Lesa Ernst and Phyllis Bell, all of Rock Island, Darrell Melton, of East Moline, and Jeanette (Craig) Porter, of Newberg, Ind.; 12 grandchildren, Jami Melton, Jennifer Melton, Cassey (Paul) Marshall, Joshua (Andrea) Ryckeghem, Nicole (Bryan) Booth, Kelsey (Chris) Afman, Robert (Missy) Melton, Edward (Amber) Case, Jessie Melton, Jodie (John) Beard, Alicia (Phillip) Bird and Andrew (Katie) Porter; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; siblings, Willie Mae Goff and Calvin Tucker; and a son-in-law, Dick Ernst.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.