August 6, 1924-December 26, 2019

MOLINE — Odessa Melton, 95, of Moline, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her daughter's home in Rock Island.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Rose Lawn Memorial Estates. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

The former Odessa Tucker was born Aug. 6, 1924, in Chester County, Tenn., the daughter of William Atley and Ida Lee (Newman) Tucker. She enjoyed playing for the “Little Tigers” girls basketball team while in grade school. She married Johnnie Lee Melton on Oct. 16, 1948, in Corinth, Miss. He died July 16, 2006.

She was a wonderful caregiver to her family over the years and enjoyed quilting, embroidery and gardening. She also loved watching spelling bees on television.