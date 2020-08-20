obit (copy) (copy)

November 22, 1939-August 18, 2020
MOLINE — Marshall Douglas, 80, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to University of Chicago Medical Center Ataxia Center. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.
Marshall was born on Nov. 22, 1939, in Augusta, Ill., the son of Jake and Grace Douglas. He married Barbara Bradley on Aug. 18,1962, in Preemption, Ill. Marshall graduated from Western Illinois University. He taught social studies at Mendota High School for two years. Marshall worked for Burlington Northern Railroad. He attended DePaul Law School where he earned his Juris Doctorate. Marshall then worked as assistant state's attorney for Rock Island County. He practiced law with Ted Jackson. Marshall was elected Rock Island County state's attorney in 1988 and served four terms retiring in 2004. Marshall was an announcer at Quad Cities Raceway. He was a lifetime member of IUOE Local 150. Marshall was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. He truly enjoyed his time he spent with his pets. Marshall will be remembered for being a fair and kind man with a great sense of humor.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Hope Creek Care Center for there continuing care and support while Marshall was there.
Survivors include his children, Marshall (Jessica) Douglas, Andy (Becky) Douglas, Elizabeth (Gary) Adrian; siblings, Harry and Fonda; grandchildren, Brady, Savanna, Caleb, Ella, Mackenzie and Clayton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Troy and Jim Douglas, and JoAnne (Douglas) Boots.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
