January 9, 1943-October 9, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — Norma J. Hahn, 76, of Cambridge, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. A Celebration of Life service will be 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory–Geneseo Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the funeral service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at North Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Norma Hahn Memorial Fund.
Norma was born Jan. 9, 1943, the daughter of Wayne and June (Furniss) Honts, in Geneseo. She graduated from Geneseo High School. She was a CNA at Hammond Henry Hospital and Hillcrest Home for 35 years. She retired in 2011. Norma was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Women of the Moose. She enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, William Hahn Jr., Bradford, Ill., and Anthony (Victoria) Hahn, Woodhull; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Tyler, Bryce and Breanna Hahn; great-grandchildren, Donavin Hoffman, Damien Hoffman, Kohlsyn Hahn and Theo Hahn; sister, Judy Bernier, Cambridge; brother, Roger (Diane) Honts, Kewanee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and June, and brother-in-law, Steve Bernier.
To leave a message of sympathy, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.