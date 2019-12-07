May 21, 1931-December 3, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Nina Mae (Merrill) Carlson died peacefully at Silver Cross Nursing Home on Dec. 3, 2019, in Rock Island.

She was born May 21, 1931 in Minneapolis, and raised in Preston, Minn. She was the oldest of four children born to Dr. Jesse and Edith Nehring.

Nina graduated from Preston High School in 1949. She attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where she met Ken “Red” Merrill. They wed in 1951 and lived in Bloomington and then Burnsville, Minn.

In 1966, they moved to Davenport. Ken passed away in 1981. She married Robert Carlson in 1983 and moved to Rock Island. Nina worked as a secretary in the logistics department at Litton Industries and retired in 1991.

She was an active member of St. James Lutheran Church in Rock Island. She served on the Hunger Committee at St. James Lutheran and was a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Rock Island. In addition, she did volunteer work at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Nina enjoyed playing golf and bridge.