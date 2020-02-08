Nina M. VanWinkle
Nina M. VanWinkle

April 13, 1942-February 6, 2020

PORT BYRON — Nina M. VanWinkle, 77, Port Byron, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her home. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Walk World Outreach Center, Silvis. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Faith Walk. Memorials may be made to the family

Nina Sterner was born April 13, 1942, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Merle and Nira (Yerington) Sterner. She married Duane VanWinkle on Dec. 31, 1987, in Indiana. She loved doing ceramics and had owned Sunny Ceramics in East Moline. She worked at Servalite and Bar-Jan. Nina enjoyed gardening, refinishing furniture, antiques, auctions and decorating for the different holidays, especially Christmas. Her greatest joy was her family, with emphasis on the grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Duane, children, Marilyn Freeman (Cindy), Davenport, Jay Forbes, Silvis, Candi (Tom) Ryckeghem, Moline, Toddy (Michele) Forbes, Colona, stepchildren, Duane Jr. “Wayne”, Bettendorf, Rickie, San Diego, Calif., Deb (Ron) Mclain, Bettendorf, Mindy (Eddy) Curry, DeWitt, Terry (Jodi), Davenport, Jimmie (Kalee), Davenport, and Alissa (Wade) Hansen, Davenport; 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Shirley Dismer, Muscatine, Merle Sterner, Wilton, Charles Sterner, Muscatine and Charlene Shoppa, Muscatine; and her furry companions, Lucky and Snickers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Charles “Mikey”, and sisters Bertha and Nellie.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

Service information

Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Faith Walk World Outreach Center
1450 Avenue of the Cities
Silvis, IL 61262
Feb 12
Funeral
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
10:00AM
Faith Walk World Outreach Center
1450 Avenue of the Cities
Silvis, IL 61262
