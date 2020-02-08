PORT BYRON — Nina M. VanWinkle, 77, Port Byron, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her home. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Walk World Outreach Center, Silvis. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Faith Walk. Memorials may be made to the family

Nina Sterner was born April 13, 1942, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Merle and Nira (Yerington) Sterner. She married Duane VanWinkle on Dec. 31, 1987, in Indiana. She loved doing ceramics and had owned Sunny Ceramics in East Moline. She worked at Servalite and Bar-Jan. Nina enjoyed gardening, refinishing furniture, antiques, auctions and decorating for the different holidays, especially Christmas. Her greatest joy was her family, with emphasis on the grandchildren.